Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337 in the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,015.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

