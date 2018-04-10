Robert W. Baird Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,290.42, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.38 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $76,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 1,774 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $206,333.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,227.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,345,708. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,786.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,388 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,096,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,145,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,857,000 after purchasing an additional 414,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,558,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

