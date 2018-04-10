Roche (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 285 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a CHF 285 price target on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays set a CHF 295 price objective on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 290 price objective on Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of Roche stock traded down CHF 1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting CHF 219.60. 3,740,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/roche-rog-given-a-chf-285-price-target-at-jefferies-group-updated-updated.html.

About Roche

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.