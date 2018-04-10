Rockwell Collins (COL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins' solid financial position has enabled the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. An improving liquidity position enables Rockwell Collins to pursue share buyback and payment of regular dividend. The company’s balanced exposure to it's customers allows it to use government funding to develop products for the dual-end market. The company continues to be the primary global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. However, Rockwell Collins has to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products, resulting in heavy expenditure on R&D. Rockwell Collins does not have a stable alternative supplier for certain goods or services, like liquid crystal displays.”

COL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo cut Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of Rockwell Collins stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.11. 917,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Collins has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $21,951.95, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COL. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,625,714,000 after purchasing an additional 523,172 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2,640.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 507,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 488,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter worth about $55,047,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter worth about $54,248,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

