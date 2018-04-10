Raymond James Financial Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$15.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,225. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12 month low of C$9.20 and a 12 month high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$273.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.40 million. Rocky Mountain Dealerships had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

