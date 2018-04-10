American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Insider Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 47,750 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,442,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $857,692.20.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 316,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,369. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2,593.94, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.45.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $203,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Insider Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 47,750 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ronald-james-grensteiner-sells-47750-shares-of-american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael-stock-updated-updated.html.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.