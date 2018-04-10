Rosenblatt Securities Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $56,202.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rosenblatt-securities-raises-micron-technology-mu-price-target-to-100-00-updated-updated.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.