Rotork (ROR) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised Rotork to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 335 ($4.73) in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.10) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.46) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 285.41 ($4.03).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.97) on Monday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,871.83). Also, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($2,029.99).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

