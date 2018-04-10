Rotork (ROR) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 325 ($4.59).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROR. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 265 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rotork to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 335 ($4.73) in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Rotork to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.83) to GBX 280 ($3.96) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.06 ($4.07).

Shares of Rotork stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 284.70 ($4.02). 1,898,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 474 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($2,029.99). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,871.83).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

