McDonald's Co. (MCD) Position Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for about 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.40.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,112.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.80 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

