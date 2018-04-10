Aena SME (BME:AENA) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been given a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AENA. UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €164.00 ($202.47) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs set a €172.00 ($212.35) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($198.77) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena SME has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($217.28).

AENA traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, hitting €171.00 ($211.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME has a 12 month low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a 12 month high of €184.90 ($228.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-aena-sme-aena-a-160-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.