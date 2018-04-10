GDS (GDS) PT Raised to $33.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.03.

GDS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 912,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,315. GDS has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $2,431.90, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). GDS had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. GDS’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,398,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,099,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,014,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,476,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $11,469,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

