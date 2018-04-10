Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a GBX 305 ($4.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 315 ($4.45). Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.38) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284.06 ($4.01).

Shares of LON:RBS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.72). 8,951,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.30).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-upgraded-to-buy-by-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.