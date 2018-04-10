Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Royal Kingdom Coin has a market capitalization of $37,165.00 and $1,177.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00766646 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00175382 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Profile

Royal Kingdom Coin was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official website is www.royalkingdomcoin.com. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise.

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Trading

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

