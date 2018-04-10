RPX (RPXC) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPXC. BidaskClub raised RPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPX in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:RPXC opened at $10.64 on Friday. RPX has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $542.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.33.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. RPX had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. RPX’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in RPX by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 172,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in RPX in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in RPX in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/rpx-rpxc-downgraded-to-d-at-thestreet.html.

About RPX

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

Receive News & Ratings for RPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.