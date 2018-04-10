Rubies (RBIES) Market Capitalization Achieves $163,430.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Rubies has a total market cap of $163,430.00 and $31.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubies has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018708 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012273 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006597 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 316.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

