Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $7,183.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00197707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,501,186 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RubyCoin is another precious gemstone coin – like Emerald or Diamond (EMD – DMD). The coin is a scrypt algorithm based currency with an average block time of 90 seconds and difficulty retargetting every block. The maximum supply is limited to 60 million, and the block reward halves each month for the first five months from 500 RBY to 50 RBY. There was a premine of 2% for bounties etc.. “

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

