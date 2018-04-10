Ruff 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.34 Million (CRYPTO:RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and $6.34 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00747063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00178953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

