Ruff Hits Market Capitalization of $52.03 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ruff has a total market cap of $52.03 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00768921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

