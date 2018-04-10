RussiaCoin (RC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. RussiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $307.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00707047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006715 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003720 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00097066 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030167 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

