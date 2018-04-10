RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €27.50 ($33.95) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.60 ($30.37) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

RWE stock opened at €20.21 ($24.95) on Monday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a one year high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

