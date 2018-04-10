Ryanair (RYAAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1338463771597 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28,829.15, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ryanair-ryaay-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.