Sabina Gold & Silver (SBB) Receives “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, April 1st. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock remained flat at $C$34.31 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$32.69 and a twelve month high of C$40.02.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,972,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,900.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River Gold project located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project located in Nunavut, Canada.

