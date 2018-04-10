Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,447.00

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $15,447.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01670780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007862 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017264 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00708643 BTC.

About Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

