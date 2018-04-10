SafeCharge International Group Ltd (SCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.80).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) price objective on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

SafeCharge International Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($4.13) on Monday. SafeCharge International Group has a one year low of GBX 212.75 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 318 ($4.39). The firm has a market cap of $442.40 and a P/E ratio of 2,718.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.58 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from SafeCharge International Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

