Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 46.687443462005 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safeguard Scientifics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 32,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

