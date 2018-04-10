SagaCoin Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $981,705.00 and approximately $19,965.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SagaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007546 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00717355 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006938 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00099506 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030402 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

