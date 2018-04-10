Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,969,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,233,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $854,362.38, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC set a $204.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

