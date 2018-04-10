Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 412.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,469.34, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 3.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total transaction of $7,795,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-holdings-boosted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.