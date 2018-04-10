SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAGE Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4617223662155 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,730. The company has a market cap of $6,469.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 3.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total transaction of $7,795,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

