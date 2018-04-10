KeyCorp Increases Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $26.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,089. The firm has a market cap of $1,744.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.75 million. research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sailpoint-technologies-sail-earns-buy-rating-from-keycorp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.