Salesforce.com (CRM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Salesforce.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the CRM provider an impact score of 46.9416099496458 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr cut Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.28.

CRM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. 3,703,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,859.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.82 per share, with a total value of $766,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,873.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,816 shares of company stock valued at $39,175,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

