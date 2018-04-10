Salesforce.com (CRM) Vice Chairman Keith Block Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $1,185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $1,133,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $1,185,700.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Keith Block sold 684 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total value of $77,613.48.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,486. Salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $83,859.03, a PE ratio of 265.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a $144.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

