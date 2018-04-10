SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $47.01 or 0.00698200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECC (ECC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006688 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003876 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00097736 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002146 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,364 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaluS coin uses alternative funding methods such as a Cloud Staking Service, Affiliate programs, Foundation Transaction Fee and a Traders Advantage service. 14.5 BTC were collected suring the SLS ICO. “

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

