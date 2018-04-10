Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 306,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 65,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 11,617,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,705,700. The stock has a market cap of $13,800.03, a PE ratio of -44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sanders-morris-harris-llc-grows-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.