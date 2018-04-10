Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stake Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genesis Energy by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 700,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,653. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,444.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $720.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,191.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

