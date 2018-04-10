Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Decreased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Flex makes up about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,871,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 531,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8,437.37, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Flex will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

