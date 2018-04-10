Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Spark Energy makes up 2.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.31% of Spark Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 1,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.75, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of -1.87. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPKE shares. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

