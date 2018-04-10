Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Ally Financial (ALLY) a $29.00 Price Target

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) received a $29.00 price target from equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11,573.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

