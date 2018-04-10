Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their hold rating on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Anthony Coelho bought 5,410 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $122,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,110 shares of company stock worth $205,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 520,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

