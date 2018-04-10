Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 4,400” Price Target for Shire (SHP)

Shire (LON:SHP) has been assigned a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

SHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Shire from GBX 8,000 ($113.07) to GBX 7,500 ($106.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.57) target price on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($66.43) price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.72).

Shire stock opened at GBX 3,708.50 ($52.42) on Tuesday. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.97).

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

