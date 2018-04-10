Sanmina (SANM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News coverage about Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanmina earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.0986634585932 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sanmina to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sanmina to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,866.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $39,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $474,045.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 18,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $507,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

