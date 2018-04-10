Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $289,000 in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Amgen by 11.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 740,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,871 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $447,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,151.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.16 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,155.33, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/santori-peters-inc-invests-289000-in-amgen-inc-amgn-stock.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.