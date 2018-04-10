BlackRock Inc. Has $115.11 Million Position in Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Saul Centers worth $115,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 59.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BFS stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.30, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. equities analysts anticipate that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

