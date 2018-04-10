Savant Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $322.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191,918.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $373.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $363.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/savant-capital-llc-has-2-27-million-holdings-in-boeing-ba-updated-updated.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.