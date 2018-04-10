Savills (SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 940 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($15.83) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of SVS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,008 ($14.25). The company had a trading volume of 146,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,309. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 837 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($14.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 25.55 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.65.

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

