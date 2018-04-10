Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

SHPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shire to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shire stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,548.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

