Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68,286.52, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1141 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sawtooth-solutions-llc-increases-holdings-in-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg-updated-updated.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.