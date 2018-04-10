Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $5,772,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc. has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105,231.16, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

