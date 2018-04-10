SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $15,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 156,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft bought 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,832.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.58. 808,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,774.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $120.96 and a 12 month high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $190.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

